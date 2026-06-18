Gencor Stock Decline Post Q2 Earnings Despite Record Backlog

Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. GENC have lost 1% since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 Index, which rose 1.8% over the same period. Over the past month, however, Gencor stock gained 1.66%, roughly in line with the broader market’s 1.71% advance.

Gencor’s Earnings Snapshot

Gencor reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 net revenues of $33.8 million, down 11.5% from $38.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income fell 36.9% to $3.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, from $6.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Gross profit declined 5.7% to $10.7 million from $11.4 million, although gross margin improved by 200 basis points to 31.7% from 29.7%. Operating income decreased 34.6% to $4.2 million from $6.5 million in the prior-year period, while operating margin narrowed to 12.5% from 17%.

GENC’s Revenue and Margin Trends

The decline in quarterly revenues was primarily attributed to lower contract equipment revenues recognized over time and reduced associated freight revenue, reflecting the timing of orders and shipments. Despite weaker sales, gross margin expanded to 31.7% from 29.7% a year earlier, indicating improved manufacturing efficiency and cost controls. Product engineering and development expenses edged down 7.6% to $0.6 million from $0.7 million, largely due to lower headcount. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 39.4% to $5.8 million from $4.2 million.

A major contributor to the higher SG&A expense was trade show spending. Gencor incurred $3.5 million in trade show expenses during the quarter compared with just $0.3 million in the prior-year period. The resulting increase in operating costs weighed significantly on profitability and operating margins.

Gencor Industries Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Gencor Industries Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Gencor Industries Inc. Quote

Gencor’s Other Key Business Metrics

Gencor’s balance sheet remained strong. As of March 31, 2026, the company held $155.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, up from $136.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2025. Net working capital increased to $205.2 million from $197.7 million at the end of fiscal 2025. GENC also remained debt-free, with no short-term or long-term borrowings outstanding.

A notable highlight was backlog growth. Backlog more than doubled to $60.5 million as of March 31, 2026, from $27.8 million a year earlier, providing increased visibility into future revenue generation.

Factors Influencing GENC’s Earnings

GENC’s earnings were affected by a combination of lower revenue, elevated trade show expenses and weaker non-operating income. Net other income declined to $0.9 million from $1.8 million a year earlier. Interest and dividend income remained relatively stable at $1.1 million compared with $1.2 million, but Gencor recorded $174,000 in realized and unrealized losses on marketable securities against gains of $598,000 in the prior-year quarter. Management attributed the decline in investment gains to higher interest rates affecting the value of longer-duration bonds.

The effective income tax rate remained unchanged at 26% in both periods. Management noted that the decline in quarterly net income primarily reflected higher trade show costs, lower revenue and reduced non-operating income, partially offset by stronger gross margins.

Gencor’s Management Commentary and Outlook

President and chairman Marc Elliott said that the revenue decline stemmed from a slow start to the season, which delayed asphalt plant orders that are typically booked earlier in the fiscal year. Elliott emphasized that gross profit margins exceeded expectations due to strong manufacturing execution and effective cost management.

Elliott also pointed to the record backlog, which he said was supported by the continued flow of remaining Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding obligations to states. According to management, the expanded backlog positions GENC for sustainable performance through the remainder of fiscal 2026 and into fiscal 2027.

GENC’s Other Developments

The company did not report any acquisitions, divestitures or restructuring activities during the quarter. Gencor continued to operate with a debt-free balance sheet while increasing liquidity and working capital.

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