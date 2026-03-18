Gencor Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GENC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gencor Industries Inc (Symbol: GENC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.35, changing hands as low as $14.10 per share. Gencor Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GENC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GENC's low point in its 52 week range is $10.80 per share, with $17.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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