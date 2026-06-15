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Genco Urges Shareholders To Vote For Its Directors

June 15, 2026 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) urged shareholders to vote for Genco's directors; withhold on Diana Shipping Inc.'s nominees; and for the Genco Board's recommendations on other proposals. The deadline to vote is June 17, 2026. The company said Diana's offer is not in the best interests of Genco shareholders, and urged shareholders not to tender their shares into their inadequate offer.

The company noted that leading advisory firms — ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones — have all supported the reelection of Genco's Board. The proxy advisory firms also recommended shareholders withhold on Diana's nominees, concluded that change is not warranted at Genco.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Genco shares are up 0.33 percent to $24.14.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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