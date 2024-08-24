Gen X Investors: 6 Financial Policies We Want in a Trump Administration

In their prime earning years, Generation X sees retirement looming just over the horizon — and many don’t feel prepared. Nearly half (48%) of Gen Xers say they won’t have enough money to enjoy retirement, according to a 2024 study by Natixis Investment Managers.

Gen X also currently finds itself as a sandwich generation, often caring for both dependent children and elderly parents. They feel squeezed between ballooning healthcare costs, college education costs, inflation and high housing costs.

So what kind of financial policies would Gen X investors want to see from Donald Trump, should he win a second term in office?

Expanded Retirement Protections

As a generation, Xers are right to worry about retirement. A study by the National Institute on Retirement Security found that the bottom half of Gen X households have almost nothing saved for retirement.

“Gen X feels unstable,” says Victor Zeng, an investor and marketing director with X-Make. “As adult investors, they’ve lived through downturns including the Dot-Com bust, the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only have many Gen Xers fallen behind on their retirement savings, they also fear that a new recession or market collapse is right around the corner.”

Many Gen X investors need to catch up on retirement investments, and fast. It makes some of them nervous to hear the Biden-Harris White House talk about new restrictions on retirement accounts in their 2025 budget proposal.

“A second Trump term could concentrate on increasing tax breaks for retirement savings. Policies might include increased 401(k) and IRA contribution caps and other tax subsidies for retirement contributions. We’d also like to see safeguards for Social Security payouts, which many Gen Xers fear won’t be around when they retire.”

Clarify Cryptocurrency Regulations

One of the many surprises in this election cycle has been Trump’s newfound coziness with the crypto industry.

Gen X investor and trader Edward Corona, publisher of The Options Oracle, wants clear and permanent regulations put in place for cryptocurrencies and crypto-based investments so investors know the regulatory rug won’t be pulled out from under them later. “Given Trump’s recent support for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, I believe his administration could create an environment that not only legitimizes digital currencies but also boosts the stocks associated with crypto.

“Companies like Coinbase (COIN) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) stand to benefit significantly from a policy framework that provides clear regulatory guidelines. This could alleviate one of the greatest financial struggles for Gen X investors: the need for new and innovative investment opportunities that offer growth potential beyond traditional markets.”

Corona sees it as an opportunity for beleaguered Gen Xers to catch up on retirement. “Trump could provide Gen X investors with the opportunity to diversify their portfolios into digital assets, which many of us see as the future of finance.”

Renewed Estate Tax Exemption

Many Gen Xers who have been caring for elderly parents are behind on savings — but they expect a substantial inheritance to help fill out their nest egg.

Stu Steen is not only a Gen X investor but a CFP and CPA who founded Two-Ten Planning. He notes that the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) doubled the gift and estate tax exemption, but that rule is scheduled to expire at the end of 2025. “Taxable estate values above the lifetime exemption could be taxed as high as 40%, not including possible estate taxes levied by their state of residence.

“Gen X voters who favor Trump are hopeful the TCJA will be extended, a greater likelihood under a Trump second term.”

Renewed Double Standard Deduction & Other Tax Breaks

Perhaps the most popular tax change under the TCJA, the doubled standard deduction also sunsets next year if not renewed.

Senior wealth advisor at Oread Wealth Scott Sturgeon notes that Gen X investors stand to gain the most from the renewal of the TCJA and other tax breaks. “Much of Gen X is currently in their prime earning years, which also means they’re probably paying the most in taxes they ever have or will in their lives.

“There were a lot of changes that came about under the TCJA, but the net effect was that it lowered taxes for taxpayers in just about every bracket, but especially so for higher income earners. Without intervention by Congress, those changes will sunset at the end of 2025. That in turn would raise taxes on just about everybody, but especially for higher income earning Gen X individuals & families.”

Renewed Bonus Depreciation

A lesser-known tax change from the TCJA allowed small business owners and real estate investors to write off depreciation earlier than before.

Alina Trigub works as managing partner at SAMO Financial, but her true passion is real estate. “As an active real estate investor and Gen X investor, I’d like to see an expansion of policies that support tax advantages for real estate investors such as bonus depreciation that was offered in the past under Trump.”

These policies stand to particularly help Xers as they inherit real estate and businesses from their parents in the years to come.

Expanded Opportunity Zones & Construction Incentives

The TCJA also created Qualified Opportunity Zones, offering tax breaks to real estate investors who develop low-income areas.

Trigub points to these as another financial policy under a second Trump Administration. “I expect continuation and expansion of Opportunity Zones investing that was started under Trump’s presidency. And, for that matter, other policies that cut down on the red tape for real estate development.”

Zeng too wants to see even broader incentives for real estate development. “A second Trump Administration could encourage homeownership by loosening restrictions on home builders. This would raise supply and drive down prices.”

These policies could keep housing affordable for struggling Gen Xers, while creating investment opportunities for wealthier Xers.

Final Thoughts

Republican or Democrat, all Gen Xers crave more certainty around their retirement planning and opportunities. Much of this election cycle has centered around the candidates’ personalities. But many voters want to hear more policy proposals from each candidate, not just name-calling. Ultimately a president’s policies impact voters’ wallets, so voters need clearer policy proposals before they cast their ballots in November.

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

