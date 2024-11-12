Gen Restaurant Group reports Q3 adjusted EPS 3c, consensus (1c)

Reports Q3 revenue $49.11M, consensus $49.84M. “Our third quarter results reflect GEN’s commitment to maintaining robust operational performance as we prepared our organization for a slate of new openings to close out the year,” said David Kim, Co-Chief Executive Officer of GEN. “We delivered an 8% increase year-over-year in total revenue with restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin above 18%, reflecting strong performance across our new restaurants. Furthermore, our premium menu is continuing to gain traction as we drive up-selling at the restaurant level. We also launched GEN gift cards at Costco, which have been selling exceptionally well, demonstrating the heightened demand for not only Korean BBQ but also the high-quality value we provide consumers.”

