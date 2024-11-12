News & Insights

Stocks
GENK

Gen Restaurant Group reports Q3 adjusted EPS 3c, consensus (1c)

November 12, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $49.11M, consensus $49.84M. “Our third quarter results reflect GEN’s commitment to maintaining robust operational performance as we prepared our organization for a slate of new openings to close out the year,” said David Kim, Co-Chief Executive Officer of GEN. “We delivered an 8% increase year-over-year in total revenue with restaurant-level adjusted EBITDA margin above 18%, reflecting strong performance across our new restaurants. Furthermore, our premium menu is continuing to gain traction as we drive up-selling at the restaurant level. We also launched GEN gift cards at Costco, which have been selling exceptionally well, demonstrating the heightened demand for not only Korean BBQ but also the high-quality value we provide consumers.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GENK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GENK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.