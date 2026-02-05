Markets
GEMI

Gemini Space Station Considers Closing Operations In Select Regions To Reduce Operating Expenses

February 05, 2026 — 11:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gemini Space Station, Inc. (GEMI), Thursday issued a communication discussing a plan to exit and wind down its operations in the United Kingdom, the European Union and other European jurisdictions, and Australia to reduce operating expenses and boost profitability.

If it comes into action, the plan would result in a reduction in force of up to 200 global employees, including employees in Europe, the United States, and Singapore, and representing approximately 25% of the company's total global workforce as of February 4, 2026.

Additionally, the company expects the plan, estimated to be completed in the first half of 2026, to incur pre-tax restructuring and related charges of approximately $11 million.

Currently, GEMI is trading at $6.86, down 6.47 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.