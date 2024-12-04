Gemdale Properties Plans Ongoing Transactions in 2025

Gemdale Properties & Investment (HK:0535) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Gemdale Properties & Investment Corporation Limited has announced the continuation of its connected transactions under the 2025 CCT Agreements and the 2022 Decoration Services Framework Agreement, set to expire on December 31, 2024. The transactions involve managing operations at Beijing Gemdale Plaza and are subject to specific reporting and review requirements. Despite the minimal expected transaction amount under the 2025 Property Development and Technical Services Agreement, Gemdale is committed to maintaining transparency and compliance with Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

For further insights into HK:0535 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.