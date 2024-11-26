News & Insights

Stocks
GELS

Gelteq announces 400,000 units enter production in November

November 26, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Gelteq (GELS) announced that in November, 400,000 units of its gel solution are entering into production. These units will fulfill orders made for clients in the U.S and Australia. Delivery is expected in January 2025 for sales across the two countries as well as in the UAE and in Asia. The production run includes Gelteq nutraceutical products in the areas of sports, anti-aging, and weight loss.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GELS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GELS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.