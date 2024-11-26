Gelteq announces 400,000 units enter production in November

Gelteq (GELS) announced that in November, 400,000 units of its gel solution are entering into production. These units will fulfill orders made for clients in the U.S and Australia. Delivery is expected in January 2025 for sales across the two countries as well as in the UAE and in Asia. The production run includes Gelteq nutraceutical products in the areas of sports, anti-aging, and weight loss.
