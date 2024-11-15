GEL SpA Authorizes Share Buyback and Cancellation

GEL SpA (IT:GEL) has released an update.

GEL SpA has announced the authorization to purchase up to 880,000 of its own shares, representing 12.23% of its share capital, through a voluntary public purchase offer. The company also approved the cancellation of 455,625 existing shares in its portfolio, along with the newly acquired shares, without reducing share capital.

