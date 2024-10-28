News & Insights

Stocks

GEL S.p.A. Announces Share Buyback Offer

October 28, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GEL SpA (IT:GEL) has released an update.

GEL S.p.A. has announced a voluntary and partial tender offer to repurchase 880,000 of its own shares, representing 12.23% of its share capital, at €1.70 per share. This offer includes a premium over recent market prices and is part of the company’s strategic financial management. Shareholders will vote on this initiative in the upcoming meetings scheduled for November 2024.

For further insights into IT:GEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.