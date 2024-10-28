GEL S.p.A. Announces Share Buyback Offer

GEL SpA (IT:GEL) has released an update.

GEL S.p.A. has announced a voluntary and partial tender offer to repurchase 880,000 of its own shares, representing 12.23% of its share capital, at €1.70 per share. This offer includes a premium over recent market prices and is part of the company’s strategic financial management. Shareholders will vote on this initiative in the upcoming meetings scheduled for November 2024.

