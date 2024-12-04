GEHC Stock May Gain From Potential FDA Clearance for CleaRecon DL

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC recently announced the 510(k) submission to the FDA for CleaRecon DL, a deep-learning technology. The company is looking to get FDA clearance for the technology designed to improve the quality of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) images by bringing artificial intelligence (AI)-based 3D reconstruction to the interventional suite.

GE HealthCare is committed to assisting physicians in utilizing image guidance technologies to their maximum capacity by removing obstacles to assist providers in achieving improved clinical and operational outcomes, particularly as the demand for minimally invasive procedures continues to rise.

Likely Trend of GEHC Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $82.57 on Friday. In the year-to-date period, GEHC shares have gained 6.8% compared with the industry’s 14.4% growth. The S&P 500 increased 27.1% in the same time frame.

The latest FDA submission is likely to further boost the company’s imaging capabilities and generate additional revenues, which will likely increase the stock’s price. Meanwhile, GEHC currently has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion. In the last reported quarter, GEHC delivered an earnings surprise of 7.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on GEHC’s CleaRecon DL Technology

The distribution of contrast and the body's natural movement during scans have produced artifacts over time, which have been another major obstacle to the adoption of CBCT technology by making it difficult for doctors to get CBCT images. CleaRecon DL addresses this challenge so that physicians and their patients can benefit from this advanced imaging technology.

CleaRecon DL, compatible with Allia Image-Guided Solutions Systems, is designed to employ AI-based reconstruction to enhance image quality by eliminating streaks without adding new artifacts. By using clear pictures, it is also intended to enhance CBCT analysis. The company's goal of accelerating the adoption of CBCT in routine practice is being advanced by this technology.

GE HealthCare is also launching OnWatch Predict, a predictive monitoring tool for interventional image-guided systems, in addition to CleaRecon DL. This is likely to improve service and boost system availability for timely diagnosis, invasive procedures, and therapies. To predict component failure and minimize unplanned downtime, OnWatch Predict combines continuous system diagnosis with user interface monitoring, image chain health and X-ray creation. This enables physicians to arrange service before a problem arises.

GEHC’s Recent Developments in AI-Space

In October, GEHC announced the launch of Versana Premier, the latest addition to its Versana ultrasound family. Versana Premier offers AI-enabled productivity tools and advanced clinical features to enhance workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy, addressing the needs of healthcare professionals across specialties, including general practice, OBGYN, MSK and cardiology.

In the same month, GEHC completed the acquisition of Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC’s clinical AI software business, a move intended to reshape its ultrasound portfolio. GEHC also announced CareIntellect for Oncology, a new cloud-first application that combines multi-modal patient data from disparate systems into a single view. It uses generative AI to summarize clinical notes and reports.

In September, GEHC introduced Venue Sprint, a new portable ultrasound system designed to meet the growing demand for point-of-care ultrasound in various healthcare settings. Equipped with powerful Venue software, AI-enabled tools and wireless Vscan Air dual-probes, the Venue Sprint delivers high-quality imaging and real-time insights in critical care, emergency medicine and medical transport environments.

In August, GEHC announced the receipt of the CE mark for its Vscan Air SL wireless handheld ultrasound system with Caption AI. The company also received the CE mark for using ECG-less cardiac computed tomography scanning on its Revolution Apex platform.

GEHC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

