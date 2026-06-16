GEF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/17/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/17/26, Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.62, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of GEF's recent stock price of $70.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Greif Inc to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when GEF shares open for trading on 6/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GEF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEF's low point in its 52 week range is $55.75 per share, with $77.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.31.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GEF makes up 1.43% of the Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund ETF (Symbol: SOVF) which is trading higher by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding GEF).

In Tuesday trading, Greif Inc shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further GEF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.