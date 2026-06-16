GEF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/17/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GEF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GEF's low point in its 52 week range is $55.75 per share, with $77.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.31.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GEF makes up 1.43% of the Sovereigns Capital Flourish Fund ETF (Symbol: SOVF) which is trading higher by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding GEF).
In Tuesday trading, Greif Inc shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.
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Further GEF Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.