Gearing Up for Jobs Week: What to Expect

Tuesday, September 2, 2025



Considering we have no major economic or Q2 earnings reports out ahead of today’s holiday-shortened week, it has the capacity to be quite impactful to the stock market. That’s because this is also Jobs Week, where all the major monthly (and weekly) employment reports hit the tape between now and Friday morning.



Due to the Monday holiday, we’re also seeing these reports pushed back a day for Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) and private-sector payrolls from Automatic Data Processing ADP to Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The JOLTS numbers reflect July’s employment numbers and ADP’s are for August.



Also on Thursday, as most Thursdays throughout the course of the year, Weekly Jobless Claims will hit the tape. These have been a marvel of consistency over the past few months: after ramping up rather quickly to +150K new jobless claims back in early June, we’ve settled around 230K today. Longer-term claims have been at or over +1.94 million for 12 straight weeks without once touching the psychologically significant 2 million longer-term claims.



The big labor market report, as it is every Jobs Week, is the known as the Employment Situation, released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Friday will mark the first Employment Situation report since the firing of the head of BLS by President Trump following the most recent report’s release. Expectations are not for big improvements month over month: +75K new jobs having been filled, versus +73K reported a month ago.



This is, incidentally, exactly the estimate for this week’s ADP tally: +75K. Numbers at these levels would represent a deficit considering the number of Baby Boomers and now older GenX retiring from the workforce per month. Even still, these would be better than we saw in May or June, which only reached +33K combined.



These lower jobs numbers are the main reason the Fed is looking to cut interest rates in another couple weeks. Even a surprise to the upside — say, to 110K new jobs filled last month — would not be enough to change the Fed’s plans to cut rates. Thus, a weaker Jobs Week would not be the worst news we could receive between now and Friday.





What to Expect from the Stock Market Today



After the opening bell this morning,andreports — both for August — will come out. On the S&P side, 53.3 is the level expected — in-line with the month-ago number — and above the 50 level, which determines growth from loss. ISM Manufacturing is expected to climb to +48.5% from +48.0% reported a month ago, but still beneath that 50 threshold.Pre-market futures are sinking at this hour, taking major indexes below trading levels five workdays ago. The 30-year bond yield has surged to +4.99% this morning — the highest it’s been since crossing over the +5% threshold back in July, with the 10-year back up to +4.30% and the 2-year +3.67%. Much of the current U.S. tariff policy has been declared illegal by a high court. Paying back the tariff gains is not a specter any U.S. investor would care to acknowledge at this point.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.