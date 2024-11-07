Gear Energy Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) has released an update.

Gear Energy Ltd. has reported its third quarter 2024 results, highlighting a net income of $7.3 million and production levels exceeding 5,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Despite a decrease in funds from operations compared to the previous year, the company maintains a strong financial position with net debt standing at $5.1 million.

