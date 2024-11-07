Gear Energy Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) has released an update.
Gear Energy Ltd. has reported its third quarter 2024 results, highlighting a net income of $7.3 million and production levels exceeding 5,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Despite a decrease in funds from operations compared to the previous year, the company maintains a strong financial position with net debt standing at $5.1 million.
For further insights into TSE:GXE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.