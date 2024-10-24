News & Insights

GE Vernova price target raised to $330 from $285 at JPMorgan

October 24, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on GE Vernova (GEV) to $330 from $285 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm believes the company’s Q3 results were good enough to maintain recent strength in the stock, while continued optimism regarding demand and pricing in the Power and Electrification segments should support investor interest ahead of the December 10 investor event where it expect san update to long-term growth and margin targets. JPMorgan continues to believe GE Vernova holds relatively less U.S. election risk compared to the rest of its coverage.

