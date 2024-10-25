GE Vernova price target raised to $325 from $300 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on GE Vernova (GEV) to $325 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company continues to demonstrate strength in executing on its targets for the year both in topline growth and margin enhancement, and the firm remains impressed by the pacing of new gas power and electrification orders, the analyst tells investors in a research note. GE Vernova continues to solidify its position as a marquee play on growing power demand, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GEV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.