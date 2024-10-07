News & Insights

GE HealthCare Joins Thera4Care

October 07, 2024 — 09:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GE HealthCare announced the commencement of Thera4Care, an initiative aimed at revolutionizing the use of theranostics to broaden patient access in Europe. Thera4Care aims to expand the use of theranostics in Europe by creating, implementing, and disseminating standardized, scalable methods for the production, detection, and monitoring of key theranostic isotopes, from the manufacturing and early delivery of diagnostics through to therapy.

The company said the 25.3 million euros project gathers 29 partners from top European academic and clinical sites, small and medium-sized enterprises, and patient advocacy groups.

