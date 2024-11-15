GE HealthCare and DeepHealth Collaborate to Advance AI in Imaging

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. GEHC and DeepHealth, a subsidiary of RadNet, have joined forces to develop SmartTechnology for revolutionizing imaging through artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership combines both companies' expertise and technological resources to address critical challenges in the imaging industry, especially those concerning workflow efficiency, clinical accuracy and patient-centered care.

The collaboration will initially target breast cancer screening, focusing on improving diagnostic precision and patient experience. DeepHealth’s SmartMammo solution will integrate with GE HealthCare’s Senographe Pristina mammography system. This integration is aimed at supporting high-volume breast cancer screenings using AI to enhance the detection of suspicious lesions. The idea is to enable same-day diagnostic exams, follow-up compliance and reduced anxiety for diagnosed women.

More on the News

SmartMammo’s cloud-based architecture ensures seamless integration into healthcare IT infrastructure, simplifying support and reducing system downtime. This ensures hospitals and clinics can adopt cutting-edge AI solutions while maintaining compatibility with existing systems.

AI-driven imaging interpretation and reporting automation enables radiologists to streamline their workflow and improve patient outcomes. By introducing AI tools that streamline workflow, the technology supports radiologists in managing large imaging volumes without compromising diagnostic accuracy. AI-powered alerts, such as the Smart Alerts feature in SmartMammo, can flag potentially suspicious cases in minutes, allowing for faster follow-up and reducing patient anxiety associated with waiting for results.

The goal is to improve turnaround times while maintaining high diagnostic accuracy and deliver more effective and personalized care at scale.

Leveraging Key Technologies

The collaboration is aimed at combining GE HealthCare’s extensive imaging technologies, RadNet’s deep experience in care delivery and DeepHealth’s AI-powered health informatics portfolio to form a powerful technological ecosystem. GE HealthCare’s patient-centered Senographe Pristina mammography system offers a comfortable design to ease patient anxiety and support optimal imaging quality. DeepHealth’s cloud-native SmartMammo platform, powered by the DeepHealth OS, helps improve this system with AI-based lesion detection, PACS integration and seamless image viewing capabilities.

By combining these technologies, the partnership aims to create a fully integrated AI solution that adapts to various imaging modalities and clinical environments. GE HealthCare will distribute SmartMammo across its imaging network, expanding access to AI-powered diagnostic support tools across the United States.

Expanding AI Applications Across Imaging Modalities

While the initial focus is on breast cancer screening, the collaboration is aimed at extending AI-powered workflows to other imaging modalities. Potential future developments may include AI applications for areas such as lung cancer screening and musculoskeletal imaging, with the goal of creating a comprehensive AI-driven imaging ecosystem that can scale across diagnostic domains.

This expansion also emphasizes the ability to bring data-driven insights and predictive analytics into patient care. By analyzing patterns in imaging data across various modalities, SmartTechnology can help clinicians identify risks earlier, improving patient outcomes and enabling personalized care on a broader scale.

Recent Developments

Last month, GEHC announced CareIntellect for Oncology, a new cloud-first application that combines multi-modal patient data from disparate systems into a single view. It uses generative artificial intelligence (AI) to summarize clinical notes and reports.

The company announced the launch of Versana Premier, the latest addition to its Versana ultrasound family, in the same month. Versana Premier offers AI-enabled productivity tools and advanced clinical features to enhance workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy, addressing the needs of healthcare professionals across specialties, including general practice, OBGYN, MSK and cardiology.

