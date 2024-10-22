News & Insights

GE Aerospace positioned to deliver ‘solid’ year, says CEO Culp

October 22, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

GE Aerospace (GE) Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. said, “The GE Aerospace team delivered strong results, with demand driving orders up 28%. We grew earnings 25% and produced substantial free cash flow, both largely driven by services. Given the strength of our results and 4Q expectations, we’re raising our earnings and cash guidance for the year.” Culp continued, “Leveraging FLIGHT DECK we’re focused on servicing and delivering our engines faster without compromising safety and quality. While there’s more work to do, we made meaningful progress with engine deliveries improving more than 20% sequentially while also expanding aftermarket capacity. Our path forward is clear, and I am confident GE Aerospace is positioned to deliver a solid year in our first year as a standalone company.”

