GE Aero, NASA partnering on flight tests to accelerate contrails understanding

GE Aerospace (GE) and NASA are partnering on a series of flight tests to help further the aviation industry’s understanding of contrails, using new test methods and technologies. “GE Aerospace is proud to once again team up with NASA to be at the forefront of innovation for the future of more sustainable flight,” said Arjan Hegeman, general manager of future of flight technology for GE Aerospace. “Understanding how contrails act in-flight with the latest detection technology is how we move innovation forward. These tests will provide critical insight to advance next generation aircraft engine technologies for a step change in efficiency and emissions.”

