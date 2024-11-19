News & Insights

GDS Holdings reports Q3 EPS (RMB 1.12) vs. (RMB 2.37) last year

November 19, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue RMB 2.97B vs. RMB 2.5B last year. “In the third quarter of 2024, we delivered solid performance across key strategic fronts,” said Mr. William Huang, Chairman and CEO of GDS. “In China, the accelerated move-in trend continued, as we executed our strategy of delivering the backlog while being selective on new orders. Internationally, our recent equity raise is a major step forward, and positions us well to capture the tremendous opportunities for growth in the international markets.”

