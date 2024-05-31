GDG Moves to Revoke PDF Status for Growth

News & Insights

Generation Development Group Limited (AU:GDG) has released an update.

Generation Development Group Limited (GDG) has applied to revoke its pooled development fund (PDF) status, expected to take effect on June 3, 2024, to overcome growth limitations imposed by PDF restrictions. The company plans to continue its investment strategy and support subsidiary growth without the hindrances of current PDF constraints. Shareholders have been notified of the change, which will also lead to tax implications for the company and its shareholders.

