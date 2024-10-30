Gdev announces Loskutova to step down from board of directors

GDEV (GDEV) announces changes to its Board of Directors and executive leadership team as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance operational efficiency and support its global growth ambitions. Olga Loskutova, who has served as an Independent Director on GDEV’s Board since 2022, will be stepping down from her position on the Board of Directors to assume the role of Chief Operating Officer, COO, of GDEV. Following Olga’s transition, GDEV’s Board will consist of six members, with four remaining independent directors. In addition, Olga’s seat on the Nomination and Compensation Committee, on which she previously served, has been assumed by current independent director Tal Shoham.

