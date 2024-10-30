News & Insights

GCX Metals Unveils Promising Discoveries at Dante Project

October 30, 2024 — 10:10 pm EDT

GCX Metals Limited (AU:TM1) has released an update.

GCX Metals Limited has made progress in expanding its mineral discoveries at the Dante Cu-Au-PGE project in Western Australia, unveiling promising results from initial drilling programs. The company discovered Platreef-style sulfide reefs and has raised $6 million through a share placement to support further exploration. These developments highlight potential for low-cost mining opportunities in the region.

