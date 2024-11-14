GCT Semiconductor reports Q3 EPS (16c) vs (18c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $2.6M vs $4.5M last year. “We are excited about the advancements we are making toward volume shipments of our 5G chipsets, which we anticipate commencing in the first half of 2025,” said John Schlaefer, Chief Executive Officer of GCT. “Since our last earnings report, we have not only continued to advance our 5G chipset development, but also progressed some of our key relationships that we expect to drive sales demand for the chips. We are excited about the collaboration under an MOU with a global tier one telecommunications supplier for the development of Fixed Wireless Access devices using our 5G chipsets.”

