GCP Infra Reports Strong Portfolio and Strategic Moves

GCP Infra Invt Shs GBP (GB:GCP) has released an update.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Ltd has released its latest investor report, highlighting a net asset value of 105.22 pence per share and a diversified portfolio valued at £1 billion. The company is actively managing its portfolio with plans to recycle £150 million of assets and return at least £50 million to shareholders. As part of its strategy, GCP Infra is focused on reducing debt and maintaining long-term capital preservation.

