GCM Resources Appoints New Adviser Amid Project Ambitions

GCM Resources (GB:GCM) has released an update.

GCM Resources has appointed Allenby Capital Limited as its new Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker, following the resignation of Zeus Capital Limited. This move comes as GCM continues its efforts to develop the Phulbari Coal and Power Project in Bangladesh, which aims to provide affordable coal-fired electricity and substantial solar power capacity. The project awaits government approval, aligning with GCM’s strategy to supply coal to Bangladesh’s power plants.

