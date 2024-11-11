News & Insights

Stocks
GCMG

GCM Grosvenor downgraded to Hold at TD Cowen on softer 2025 outlook

November 11, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, TD Cowen downgraded GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $12.50, down from $13.50. The firm moves to the sidelines citing the combination of strong year-to-date price appreciation, a softer 2025 fee-related earnings, or FRE, outlook along with a “disappointing” 2024 outlook and reduced residual upside.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GCMG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GCMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.