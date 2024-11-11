GCM Grosvenor downgraded to Hold at TD Cowen on softer 2025 outlook

As previously reported, TD Cowen downgraded GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $12.50, down from $13.50. The firm moves to the sidelines citing the combination of strong year-to-date price appreciation, a softer 2025 fee-related earnings, or FRE, outlook along with a “disappointing” 2024 outlook and reduced residual upside.
