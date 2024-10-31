News & Insights

GCL Technology Holdings Unveils Leadership Structure

October 31, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (HK:3800) has released an update.

GCL Technology Holdings Limited has announced its board of directors, highlighting a strong leadership team led by Chairman Mr. Zhu Gongshan and Vice Chairmen Mr. Zhu Yufeng and Mr. Zhu Zhanjun. The board is supported by various committees focusing on audit, remuneration, and corporate governance, among others. This structured leadership approach might catch the interest of investors looking into governance as a factor in their investment decisions.

