GC Construction Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Loss

GC Construction Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a net loss of at least HK$7.0 million for the six months ending September 2024, a stark contrast to the HK$16.6 million profit from the previous year. The loss is primarily attributed to increased subcontracting charges and volatile real estate market conditions affecting new projects. Investors are urged to exercise caution as the final results are yet to be confirmed.

