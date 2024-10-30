GBM Resources Advances with Key Agreements and Divestments

GBM Resources Limited (AU:GBZ) has released an update.

GBM Resources Limited has made significant strides in its operations, highlighted by a A$12 million farm-in agreement at Twin Hills, allowing Wise Walkers Limited to potentially earn a 70% stake. Additionally, Newmont completed its drilling program at the Mt Coolon Gold Project, marking a substantial investment in the project. The company is also looking to divest non-core assets like the White Dam Gold Project, aligning its strategy towards enhancing its core projects and supporting working capital needs.

