GBCI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/7/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/7/26, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.33, payable on 4/16/26. As a percentage of GBCI's recent stock price of $45.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when GBCI shares open for trading on 4/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GBCI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBCI's low point in its 52 week range is $36.76 per share, with $53.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.45.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, GBCI makes up 2.74% of the Argent Focused Small Cap ETF (Symbol: ALIL) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding GBCI).

In Monday trading, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.