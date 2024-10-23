Gauzy selected by Ferrari to become a strategic supplier

Gauzy (GAUZ) announced that Ferrari (RACE) has selected the Company to become a strategic supplier, resulting in Gauzy already beginning to serially produce its Suspended Particle Device Smart Glass technology for the car manufacturer’s SUV. Gauzy’s SPD light control glass is available in the panoramic roof of the SUV, marking the first-time Ferrari has implemented smart glass technology on a mass production level for any of its automotive designs

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GAUZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.