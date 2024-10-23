Gauzy selected by Ferrari to become a strategic supplier

News & Insights

Gauzy (GAUZ) announced that Ferrari (RACE) has selected the Company to become a strategic supplier, resulting in Gauzy already beginning to serially produce its Suspended Particle Device Smart Glass technology for the car manufacturer’s SUV. Gauzy’s SPD light control glass is available in the panoramic roof of the SUV, marking the first-time Ferrari has implemented smart glass technology on a mass production level for any of its automotive designs

