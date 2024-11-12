News & Insights

Gauzy Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Revenue Growth

November 12, 2024 — 10:42 am EST

Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) has released an update.

Gauzy Ltd. reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with a 24.6% increase in revenue, driven by significant customer wins across various sectors including automotive and architecture. Despite a net loss, the company has managed to narrow its losses and continues to focus on meeting growing demand with strategic expansions and high-profile partnerships with major OEMs like Ferrari and Yutong. Gauzy’s innovative vision and light control technologies are setting the stage for continued growth in the coming quarters.

