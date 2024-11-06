News & Insights

Gauzy Ltd. and Ferrari Drive Smart Glass Innovation

November 06, 2024 — 05:56 pm EST

Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) has released an update.

Gauzy Ltd. and Research Frontiers Inc. have announced a significant partnership with Ferrari, integrating their Suspended Particle Device (SPD) technology into Ferrari’s luxury vehicles. This collaboration signals growing adoption of SPD smart glass, which offers benefits like energy efficiency and improved passenger comfort, across the automotive and aeronautics industries. The smart glass market is projected to expand significantly, driven by its increasing use in high-profile automotive and aeronautic applications.

