GATX Q3 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - GATX Corp. (GATX) Tuesday announced a surge in third-quarter earnings compared to the prior year.

For the third quarter, the company reported profit of $89 million or $2.43 per share, compared to profit of $52.5 million or $1.44 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, that excludes tax adjustments and other items of $2.5 million or $0.07 per share, the earnings were $91.5 million.

On average, two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.85 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $405.4 million from $360.1 million last year.

