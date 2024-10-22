News & Insights

Markets
GATX

GATX Q3 Profit Surges

October 22, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GATX Corp. (GATX) Tuesday announced a surge in third-quarter earnings compared to the prior year.

For the third quarter, the company reported profit of $89 million or $2.43 per share, compared to profit of $52.5 million or $1.44 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, that excludes tax adjustments and other items of $2.5 million or $0.07 per share, the earnings were $91.5 million.

On average, two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.85 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $405.4 million from $360.1 million last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GATX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.