GATX CORP Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - GATX CORP (GATX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $85.5 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $78.6 million, or $2.15 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 44.2% to $518.7 million from $359.6 million last year.

GATX CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $85.5 Mln. vs. $78.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.35 vs. $2.15 last year. -Revenue: $518.7 Mln vs. $359.6 Mln last year.

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