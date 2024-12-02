Gatos Silver downgraded to Tender from Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC downgraded Gatos Silver (GATO) to Tender from Outperformer with a price target of $16, down from $19. With three months passed since the First Majestic takeover announcement, the firm believes the potential of an interloper has significantly decreased.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GATO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.