Gatos Silver downgraded to Tender from Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC downgraded Gatos Silver (GATO) to Tender from Outperformer with a price target of $16, down from $19. With three months passed since the First Majestic takeover announcement, the firm believes the potential of an interloper has significantly decreased.
