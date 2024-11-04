Gathid Ltd Boosts ARR by 71% Amid New Customer Wins

RightCrowd (AU:GTH) has released an update.

Gathid Ltd has reported a robust increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), surging by 71% to $1.2 million in Q1 FY25, driven by the addition of a Fortune 500 client and three other new customers. The company also noted an increase in sales revenue to $272,000 and a decrease in net cash outflows due to higher customer receipts. Despite ongoing challenges related to the sale of its physical security business, Gathid remains optimistic about future growth, backed by a strong sales pipeline and strategic marketing efforts.

