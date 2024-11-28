Gateway Mining Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Gateway Mining Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. The resolutions included important decisions on remuneration and share issuance, which are crucial for the company’s growth strategy. This marks a positive outlook for investors interested in Gateway Mining’s future developments.

