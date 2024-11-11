Gascoyne Resources Director Expands Shareholding

Gascoyne Resources Limited (AU:SPR) has released an update.

Simon Lawson, a director at Gascoyne Resources Limited, has increased his holdings with the acquisition of 935,673 Class R Performance Rights, valued at approximately $1,173,334. The change in Lawson’s interests was approved during the company’s AGM, reflecting active engagement in the company’s future prospects. This move highlights the company’s strategic focus on aligning director interests with shareholder value.

