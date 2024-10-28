News & Insights

Gas2Grid Secures New Philippine Contract Amid ASX Suspension

Gas2Grid Limited (AU:GGX) has released an update.

Gas2Grid Limited has made significant progress in the Philippines, as their application for a new service contract in Cebu was approved by the Department of Energy, allowing them to continue oil and gas exploration in a promising area. The company is also moving forward with joint venture discussions to strengthen its operations in the region. Meanwhile, Gas2Grid continues to address legal and financial challenges in France and aims for reinstatement on the ASX following a suspension due to operational compliance issues.

