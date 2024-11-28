News & Insights

Gas2Grid Limited’s 2024 AGM: Key Insights Unveiled

November 28, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Gas2Grid Limited (AU:GGX) has released an update.

Gas2Grid Limited’s Managing Director Dennis Morton is set to present at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting in Sydney, highlighting the company’s strategies and progress. This meeting is an important event for investors and stakeholders looking to understand the company’s future direction and market position.

