Gas2Grid Limited Reports Positive AGM Outcomes

November 29, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Gas2Grid Limited (AU:GGX) has released an update.

Gas2Grid Limited announced the successful outcomes of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with resolutions like the approval of remuneration reports and the issuance of up to 1.5 billion new shares receiving overwhelming support. The election of Mr. David A. Munns as a director was also unanimously approved, signaling strong shareholder confidence in the company’s direction. These developments may interest investors looking for growth opportunities in Gas2Grid’s stock.

