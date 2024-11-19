News & Insights

Garmin Announces First Large-Format Dive Computer

November 19, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), Tuesday announced its largest dive computer Descent X50i for underwater excursion at a suggested retail price of $1,499.99.

The device features a 3 inch color touchscreen display, strong sapphire lens, leakproof metal buttons, and a backup dive light.

Powered with SubWave sonar technology, the computer helps the divers to communicate with one another underwater, and monitor each other's tank pressure, depth, and distance.

During the pre-market hours, Garmin's stock is trading at $208.45, down 0.39 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

