Gap's Ninth Positive Comp: Is the Turnaround Still Accelerating?

Gap Inc. GAP continues to demonstrate that its multiyear turnaround strategy is gaining traction. The apparel retailer delivered its ninth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, highlighting the effectiveness of its brand reinvigoration efforts. By combining product innovation, culturally relevant marketing and disciplined execution, Gap has transformed itself from a struggling apparel chain into one of the stronger performers in the specialty retail space. The latest results suggest that the company is not only sustaining momentum but also broadening its appeal across categories and customer segments.



The namesake Gap brand was the standout performer in the quarter, with comparable sales rising 10% on top of a 5% increase in the year-ago period. Net sales climbed 10% year over year to $796 million, marking another quarter of robust growth. Management noted strength across women's apparel and men's categories, while the kids and baby business returned to growth. Denim remained a key growth engine, helping the brand gain additional market share. Gap also expanded its customer file and achieved its third consecutive quarter of reduced discounting, underscoring stronger demand and improved pricing discipline.



Beyond the numbers, Gap's turnaround is increasingly being fueled by brand relevance and cultural engagement. Collaborations with Victoria Beckham, Harlem's Fashion Row and Awake New York, along with high-profile activations at Coachella and the Met Gala, helped strengthen the brand's connection with younger consumers. The company's "Get Loose" campaign featuring Grammy-nominated artist Young Miko generated nearly 1.5 billion media impressions, while its Coachella activation created more than 300 million social and press impressions. These initiatives are reinforcing Gap's position at the intersection of fashion, music and culture, a strategy management believes can drive sustainable long-term growth.



Looking ahead, management remains optimistic about Gap's trajectory. The company expects the brand to deliver high-single-digit comparable sales growth for fiscal 2026, supported by continued strength in denim, expanded product categories, store remodels and the relaunch of its iconic fragrance business. While macroeconomic uncertainties and competitive pressures remain, Gap's consistent sales growth, expanding customer base and improving merchandise margins indicate that the turnaround story still has room to run. The key question for investors is whether the brand can maintain its cultural relevance and operational discipline as it scales this momentum through the remainder of the year.

GAP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 19.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 5.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, GAP trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68X compared with the industry’s average of 15.38X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GAP’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 1.6% and 9.4%, respectively. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 1.9% rise in sales and 11.3% growth in earnings. The company’s EPS estimate for both fiscal years has remained stable in the past seven days.



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Key Picks

Ross Stores ROST, a leading U.S. off-price retailer operating Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS stores, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 9.1% and 17.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Five Below, Inc. FIVE, which operates as a specialty value retailer, currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. FIVE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 70.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Five Below’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 14.36% and 31.7%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia and internationally. At present, TPR sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.8% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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