News & Insights

Stocks

GAP Airports report November passenger traffic up 1.8% y/y

December 04, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

GAP Airports (PAC) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for November 2024, compared with November 2023. For November 2024, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 2.5%, compared to November 2023. Tijuana, Guadalajara, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 5.3%, 5.0%, 0.5%, and 0.1%, respectively, compared to November 2023. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 7.4%, compared to November 2023.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PAC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPAEF
PAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.