GAP Airports report November passenger traffic up 1.8% y/y

GAP Airports (PAC) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for November 2024, compared with November 2023. For November 2024, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 2.5%, compared to November 2023. Tijuana, Guadalajara, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 5.3%, 5.0%, 0.5%, and 0.1%, respectively, compared to November 2023. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 7.4%, compared to November 2023.

