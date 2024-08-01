News & Insights

Markets
GCI

Gannett Reiterates Business Outlook

August 01, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gannett (GCI) reiterated full year 2024 outlook and outlook over the course of 2025 and 2026. Full year 2024 total digital revenues are expected to grow approximately 10%. Total revenues are expected to be down in the low to mid-single digits on a reported and same store basis. Net income attributable to Gannett is expected to improve, after excluding an impairment charge of approximately $46.0 million related to the exit of McLean, Virginia office during the first quarter of 2024.

For 2025-2026, total digital revenues are expected to accelerate with growth exceeding 10% year-over-year and are expected to make up 50% of total revenues in 2025 and exceed 55% of total revenues in 2026. Total revenues are expected to grow in the low single digits on a reported basis and same store basis. Net income attributable to Gannett is expected to improve to positive.

Second quarter net income was $13.748 million compared to a loss of $12.677 million, last year. Profit per share was $0.09 compared to a loss of $0.09. Total revenues were $639.8 million, decreased 4.8% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Same store revenues decreased 4.6%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.