Gannett Enters Re-imagined Partnership With BetMGM - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Gannett (GCI) announced a multi-year strategic partnership with BetMGM, a sports betting and iGaming operator. BetMGM will serve as the preferred online sportsbook and casino partner for USA TODAY Sports providing sports betting odds and betting information across the USA TODAY Network in more than 200 local U.S. markets across 43 states.

The agreement incorporates BetMGM sports betting odds into stories and content sharing betting odds, moneylines, spreads and over/unders for games as well as a BetMGM Bet Now feature. BetMGM Sportsbook and BetMGM Casino will be listed as a partner on website footers across USA TODAY Network publications.

