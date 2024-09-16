News & Insights

Gannett Enters Re-imagined Partnership With BetMGM - Quick Facts

September 16, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gannett (GCI) announced a multi-year strategic partnership with BetMGM, a sports betting and iGaming operator. BetMGM will serve as the preferred online sportsbook and casino partner for USA TODAY Sports providing sports betting odds and betting information across the USA TODAY Network in more than 200 local U.S. markets across 43 states.

The agreement incorporates BetMGM sports betting odds into stories and content sharing betting odds, moneylines, spreads and over/unders for games as well as a BetMGM Bet Now feature. BetMGM Sportsbook and BetMGM Casino will be listed as a partner on website footers across USA TODAY Network publications.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
