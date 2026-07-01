Gannet BioChem Partners With Serina To Support SER-252 Development For Parkinson's Disease

(RTTNews) - Gannet BioChem announced on Tuesday, that it has entered into a development partnership with Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, to support the development of Serina's investigational therapy, SER-252, for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

SER-252 is an investigational, twice-weekly polymer-conjugated formulation of apomorphine.

The therapy recently received clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. FDA, allowing the advancement of its clinical program.

Under the agreement, Gannet BioChem will provide development and manufacturing support for SER-252. The collaboration combines Serina's proprietary POZ technology with Gannet BiohChem's expertise in polymer process development and manufacturing.

Gannet BioChem stated that the partnership expands its portfolio of contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) programs supporting innovative biopharmaceutical companies from early-stage development through commercialization.

SER has traded between $1.22 and $7.92 over the last year. SER closed Tuesday's trade at $1.94, down 1.52%.

In the after hours, shares are trading down 0.52% to $1.93.

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